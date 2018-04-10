A 12-year-old schoolgirl caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing is among the members of the public picked to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

With political figures kept off the guest list entirely, the couple have opted for an informal approach to their guest list for the St George’s Chapel ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle compared to the Westminster Abbey wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Some 1,200 members of the public will be among the crowds allowed into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share in the atmosphere of the royal wedding.

Among those invited are Amelia Thompson from Dronfield Woodhouse, near Sheffield, who has spent a year recovering from the trauma she suffered after witnessing the Manchester attack.

She has decided to give her other ticket to grandmother Sharon Goodman, whose 15-year-old granddaughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy died in the bombing.

The youngster said: “I was speechless. I could not respond I was so excited,” and she is now looking forward to buying a new dress for the occasion.