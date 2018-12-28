Over the 12 days of Christmas, HuffPost UK will host a series of blogs from individuals at the centre of some of 2018′s biggest news stories. Today, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason speaks on playing the royal wedding, and how it’s changed his life. To find out more, follow our hashtag #HuffPost12Days or visit our series page﻿

When I was about five or six, I went to my first orchestral concert, and was instantly captured by the sound of the cello. Part of the reason I’d already become interested in music was that I have an older brother and sister, and always used to always hear them practising music in the house. I wanted to follow them – so at age six, I embarked on my journey as a cellist.

I never had to be pushed to practise – even though it took a lot of practise to get to where I am – I loved the instrument from the moment I started. This was in part helped by the fact that I had a really good first teacher who made me excited about music; she was so inspiring and always encouraged me to perform a lot. We’d have concerts every term and I progressed really quickly. In my spare time I also used to listen to a lot of classical music and watch concerts. I also still love to listen to recordings of people who died many years ago – not just cellists, but musicians of all instruments. I’ve learnt lots from listening to others.

In terms of getting involved with the Royal Wedding, I couldn’t tell you exactly why I was asked – maybe the royals had seen a video or heard a recording of me somewhere. But when they approached me, Meghan Markle actually personally called to ask if I would do it. She was lovely, so friendly, really nice. I’d had no idea what the call was going to be about, but when she asked me to perform, of course I said that I’d love to do it straight away. Then we had a discussion about what they’d like to hear, and I made some of my own suggestions too, so the planning of the performance was really collaborative.

Being asked was a massive honour, and I knew it would be a very exciting event in history to be a part of. But for a few months I wasn’t actually allowed to tell my friends or anyone about it; I only told my parents.