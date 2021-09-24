14 Moments From Drag Race UK's Return That Had Us All Gagged

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK burst back onto our screens in a blaze of colour, camp and comedy on Thursday night, as we were introduced to the queens of season three. And if anyone was worried that the series would not live up to the bar set by the icons of season one and two, within minutes of the first arrival in the Werkroom, it was evident to see any fears were unfounded. Episode one served up perhaps one of the most gag-worthy entrances in Drag Race herstory, and a runway moment we’re still legitimately recovering from as the queens were set the challenge of producing two runway looks in homage to their hometowns and their favourite things. Here’s all of those must-see gag-worthy highlights... 1. Victoria Scone making herstory, we love to see it

2. And subsequently proving all her detractors wrong

3. Not to mention giving us this moment

Turns out stools and drag queens don't mix. #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/9dtAiIJn0m — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 23, 2021

4. Chorizo May serving an entrance to end all entrances

10 minutes in and we already have this iconic line. #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/YYLdhMBhsH — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 23, 2021

5. Yep, 💀

6. And her one liners did not end there...

7. We’d happily watch River Medway’s runway on loop from now until the end of time

8. We see no differences here

9. Also, same energy

10. This iconic look

11. Perhaps the most terrifying look ever seen on the Drag Race runway?

Cannot cope with Charity Kase trying to have a serious conversation dressed like this 🙈😂#DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/NyneqAplfQ — Dame Dot CottonCandy, Duchess of Piglet 🇵🇸 (@comagirlx) September 23, 2021

12. Double lip sync in episode one? YES PLEASE

⚠️ SPOILER WARNING ⚠️



Y'all wanted a twist? Come on series 3 let's get TWISTING 💅🏁 #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/Zx0cgupCDR — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 23, 2021

13. Drag Race UK, giving the people what they want

SWEET MELODY LIP SYNC ON THE FIRST #DRAGRACEUK !!!! What a way to start 🤩 @LittleMix — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) September 23, 2021

14. What has RuPaul got against Brighton?!

rupaul eliminating joe black and anubis on the first episode #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/YyxrG0FqTo — gia #teamvanity #teamcharity (@rewindcoulee) September 23, 2021