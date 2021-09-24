14 Moments From Drag Race UK's Return That Had Us All Gagged

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK burst back onto our screens in a blaze of colour, camp and comedy on Thursday night, as we were introduced to the queens of season three.
And if anyone was worried that the series would not live up to the bar set by the icons of season one and two, within minutes of the first arrival in the Werkroom, it was evident to see any fears were unfounded.
Episode one served up perhaps one of the most gag-worthy entrances in Drag Race herstory, and a runway moment we’re still legitimately recovering from as the queens were set the challenge of producing two runway looks in homage to their hometowns and their favourite things.
Here’s all of those must-see gag-worthy highlights...
1. Victoria Scone making herstory, we love to see it
2. And subsequently proving all her detractors wrong
3. Not to mention giving us this moment
4. Chorizo May serving an entrance to end all entrances
5. Yep, 💀
6. And her one liners did not end there...
7. We’d happily watch River Medway’s runway on loop from now until the end of time
8. We see no differences here
9. Also, same energy
10. This iconic look
11. Perhaps the most terrifying look ever seen on the Drag Race runway?
12. Double lip sync in episode one? YES PLEASE
13. Drag Race UK, giving the people what they want
14. What has RuPaul got against Brighton?!
The second episode RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins streaming on Thursday at 7pm on BBC iPlayer.