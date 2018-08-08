The former ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actor has landed the lead role in a new programme from US network The CW, and her character will be the first ever openly gay superhero in a TV show.

Ruby Rose is set to make television history by playing Batwoman in a new TV series.

Ruby will make her debut in a crossover episode, which will unite DC heroes Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash, and her first full standalone series is expected to air in 2019.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she wrote: “The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream.

“This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different.

“Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”