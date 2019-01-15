Flowers, jewellery, chocolates – Valentine’s Day is not only a commercialised nightmare, but a romanticised cliché.

By the time 14 February rolls around, you and your partner (or friend with benefits) might not be up for an overpriced meal in a packed restaurant, but let’s face it: you might as well use the day to your advantage and get some action.

Here are some sexy, suggestive and downright crude Valentine’s Day cards to make sure yours goes out with a bang.