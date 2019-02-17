Runaway Schoolgirl Shamima Begum Appeals For Sympathy After She 'Gives Birth'

Runaway schoolgirl Shamima Begum has appealed for sympathy from the British public, as her family say she has given birth to a baby boy.

A statement released by their lawyer said: “We, the family of Shamima Begum, have been informed that Shamima has given birth to her child, we understand that both she and the baby are in good health.

“As yet we have not had direct contact with Shamima, we are hoping to establish communications with her soon so that we can verify the above.”

The lawyer later confirmed: “It’s a boy.”

The 19-year-old was one of three schoolgirls, along with Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, from Bethnal Green Academy who left the UK to travel to Syria in February 2015.

In an interview with Sky News, Begum said: “I can’t live in this camp forever.”

Speaking with her newborn baby at her side, she said: “I feel a lot of people should have sympathy for me, for everything I’ve been through, you know I didn’t know what I was getting into when I left, I just was hoping that maybe for the sake of me and my child they let me come back.

“Because I can’t live in this camp forever. It’s not really possible.”

Asked to respond to comments that she could be potentially very dangerous if she returned, she said: “They don’t have any evidence against me doing anything dangerous, when I went to Syria I was just a housewife, the entire four years I stayed at home, took care of my husband, took care of my kids, I never did anything… I never made propaganda, I never encouraged people to come to Syria.

“They don’t really have proof that I did anything that is dangerous.”

She said she knew there would be restriction on her if she returned, but added that he child is her “biggest priority”.

Begum urged her family to keep trying to get her back to the UK, adding that no British consulate officials had met with her, only journalists.

The teenager earlier told The Times she wishes to bring up her baby in the UK, and her family have begged for her to be shown mercy and to be allowed to return to east London.