Another series of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is now over – and what a series it was. After yet another finale twist, both Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck wound up joining Chad Michaels, Alaska Thunderfuck and Trixie Mattel in landing a coveted spot in RuPaul’s imaginary hallway (oh, and $100,000, which isn’t exactly shabby either). If you’re anything like us, you’re already counting down the days until series 11 starts later this month, but before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s remember some of the ridiculous, outrageous and gag-worthy moments that All Stars 4 gave us... 1. Trinity The Tuck made a “plastic fantastic” entrance in her Sarah Paulson-inspired neon dress

2. Not since Monét and her sponges have we seen a queen commit to a joke quite like Monique “Brown Cow Stunning” Heart, both in her confessional look...

World Of Wonder

3. ...and in her All Star Variety Show performance (and there’d be more where that came from, too)

4. But sadly, not everyone in the Variety Show had such an easy time of it. Just ask Farrah Moan..

5. ...Gia Gunn was suitably concerned to see her sister hit the deck

6. But no one crashed out quite like Jasmine Masters, a total legend, even if stand-up isn’t her ‘jush’

7. Jennifer Lewis was the first of this year’s iconic guest judges

8. There are lip sync performers that “snatch wigs” and “hit the rafters”... and then there’s Monique Heart

9. It’s Valentina’s world, we all just live in it

10. We were also blessed with the return of this lady

11. “Some of us don’t have to force storylines to get air time...”

12. Guest judge Keiynan Lonsdale’s main stage outfit was quite something

13. And the ridiculousness of the Lady Bunny roast was quite something else

World Of Wonder

14. Monét X Change stole the show with this Aretha Franklin performance (even if she did have to share her win)

15. And we have to give Naomi Smalls props for this Prince tribute

16. Then came The Twist

17. So, the LaLaPaRuZa did prove to be ultimately pretty pointless, but we did get this flawless Naomi moment

18. ...not to mention this iconic double wig-reveal

19. And Manila put the effort in, even if she was wasn’t lip syncing

20. We can’t wait to see this alien baby stomping the stage in season 12

World Of Wonder

21. OK everyone, let’s say it together...

22. As ever, Rita Ora was a total joy as a guest judge

23. Trinity’s take on You Spin Me Right Round was... ill-advised, let’s just say

24. Did someone ask for some shoehorned-in Judy Garland references?

25. Naomi Smalls reminded us all that she’s “got you, babe”, as both Sonny and Cher

26. But the beat did not go on for everyone, sending shockwaves through the competition...

World Of Wonder

27. ...which Trinity did little to mask her excitement over...

28. ...and nor did Naomi, for that reason

29. Monique’s contribution to Sex And The Kitty Girl was a treat

30. As was her Kitty Girl runway

31. But the star of the All Stars 4 runway, week after week, has undoubtedly been, RuPaul’s legs