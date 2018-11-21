We’ve got some great news for night owls among the ’RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fan community, with the new series of ‘All Stars’ set to air in the UK immediately after it debuts in America.

While the regular runs of ‘Drag Race’ stream on Netflix here in the UK, the most recent ‘All Stars’ series was shown on Comedy Central, which will also be the case with ‘All Stars 4’.

The first episode of ‘All Stars 4’ will debut in the US on Friday 14 December on VH1, after which it will be immediately shown on Comedy Central at 1.30am in the UK.