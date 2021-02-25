Drag queens from across the world are set to come together for a brand new global spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Production company World of Wonder has announced a Eurovision-style competition, which will see performers from around the world competing against one another on the main stage.

Entitled Queen Of The Universe, bosses said it promises to be a “high heels, high octaves,” and “high competition” that “will blow your wig off”, according to Entertainment Weekly.