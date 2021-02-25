Drag queens from across the world are set to come together for a brand new global spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Production company World of Wonder has announced a Eurovision-style competition, which will see performers from around the world competing against one another on the main stage.
Entitled Queen Of The Universe, bosses said it promises to be a “high heels, high octaves,” and “high competition” that “will blow your wig off”, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Queen Of The Universe will air in the US on streaming service Paramount+, and while a UK broadcaster is yet to be confirmed, all regular series of the original Drag Race air on Netflix, with the latest All Stars editions also streaming on the platform too.
Along with the announcement of Queen of the Universe, the makers of RuPaul’s Drag Race confirmed that a sixth All Stars series is also coming later this year.
RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently airing its 13th season alongside the second run of the UK series, which streams on BBC Three.
A third season of the UK version is set to begin filming in the coming weeks.
Drag Race also has international editions in Canada, Chile, Thailand and Holland, while there are upcoming versions set for Australia and New Zealand and Spain.