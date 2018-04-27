'RuPaul's Drag Race' Breaks New Ground With Sexual Assault Discussion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ broke new ground in its most recent episode, available to stream on Netflix in the UK as of today (Friday 27 April), with a candid conversation about surviving sexual assault.

The cult show’s latest instalment featured an emotional moment from competitor Blair St. Clair, who revealed that she was sexually abused at a party while in college.

After judges Ross Mathews and Michelle Visage commented on Blair’s “sweetness”, she became tearful, telling them: “I’ve come from some really dark moments in my life, and I want to lighten them up and become more positive. I’m urged to find the daintiness because I feel dirty at times.”