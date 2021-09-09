Before the sun rises on a brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, let’s have a moment of appreciation for the queens of season two.
On Thursday night, former finalists Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce were all snapped on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, and we’re pleased to report it was an all-round triple serve.
The three queens were representing Drag Race UK at this year’s NTAs, where the show was in the running for Best Talent Show, opposite Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and Britain’s Got Talent.
But while the show that launched them to national fame might have had stiff competition in their NTAs category, Lawrence, Bimini and Tayce were much tougher to beat when it came to the style stakes.
Reigning champion Lawrence was seen sporting a floor-length velvet gown in her signature silhouette, paying homage to harlequins with a purple and grey design.
Meanwhile, runner up Bimini was giving us height with a giant blonde bouffant, and Tayce was serving full Hollywood glamour with her ensemble.
Later this month, the Drag Race UK werk room will open its doors for the second time this year, with 12 brand new queens vying for the title of the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.
Among the competitors will be Veronica Green, who previously competed in season two but had to bow out early when she contracted Covid-19, and Victoria Scone, who will make herstory as the first cisgender woman to ever compete on a Drag Race franchise.
Check out all the looks from this year’s NTAs red carpet in the gallery below...