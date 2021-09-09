Before the sun rises on a brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, let’s have a moment of appreciation for the queens of season two.

On Thursday night, former finalists Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce were all snapped on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, and we’re pleased to report it was an all-round triple serve.

The three queens were representing Drag Race UK at this year’s NTAs, where the show was in the running for Best Talent Show, opposite Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and Britain’s Got Talent.

But while the show that launched them to national fame might have had stiff competition in their NTAs category, Lawrence, Bimini and Tayce were much tougher to beat when it came to the style stakes.