RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3 Is Coming Sooner Than Anyone Thought

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans were left gagged after the arrival of series three was teased sooner than anyone was expecting. On Monday evening, the BBC shared a countdown video to the new season on their socials, telling us to “Start your engines.” The video appeared on the official Drag Race UK Instagram account, along with the caption: “Hide your wigs, the series three queens are coming.”

The BBC Three Instagram account also shared it with the caption: “Finally, some good news.” When one follower asked when a cast announcement would follow, the BBC replied: “We can’t spill the tea, but soon.” Season one queen Blu Hydrangea commented about there being “more sisters”, the BBC added: “You’re going to love them.” The second series only finished airing in March, although it was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed after it had to shut down production for seven months due to the pandemic.

BBC RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Alan Carr