RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3 Is Coming Sooner Than Anyone Thought

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans were left gagged after the arrival of series three was teased sooner than anyone was expecting.
On Monday evening, the BBC shared a countdown video to the new season on their socials, telling us to “Start your engines.”
The video appeared on the official Drag Race UK Instagram account, along with the caption: “Hide your wigs, the series three queens are coming.”
The BBC Three Instagram account also shared it with the caption: “Finally, some good news.”
When one follower asked when a cast announcement would follow, the BBC replied: “We can’t spill the tea, but soon.”
Season one queen Blu Hydrangea commented about there being “more sisters”, the BBC added: “You’re going to love them.”
The second series only finished airing in March, although it was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed after it had to shut down production for seven months due to the pandemic.
The show was won by Glasgow queen Lawrence Chaney, with Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce finishing as runners up.
The third series began filming in March, and it is believed it will feature season two queen Veronica Green, who was forced to withdraw from the competition after she tested positive for Covid.
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton are all thought to be returning as regular judges.
An official airdate for season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is expected to be announced in due course.