Rupert Grint Names The Only Harry Potter Film He's Ever Rewatched

The Harry Potter films may get rewatched millions of times each year, but they’re not on Rupert Grint’s list, it seems.

The Ron Weasley actor has admitted he has only ever rewatched one of the films in the wizarding franchise that propelled him to global fame.

While Rupert has insisted he still thinks about the films in some way “most days”, he has told GQ Hype that he hasn’t sat through all seven instalments.

“The only one I’ve ever rewatched is Philosopher’s Stone,” he told the publication. “And I enjoyed it. I felt detached enough, because it was so long ago.”

He described rewatching the film as “like watching a home movie”.

“It was my childhood, after all,” he said. “I didn’t go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences.”

However, Rupert admitted he is looking forward to being able to watch the films with his daughter, two-year-old Wednesday, when she is old enough.

He said: “I’ve shown her clips from Potter but I don’t think she understands it’s me. When she’s old enough, I’m looking forward to watching them with her.”

In the interview, Rupert also admitted he would love to see JK Rowlings’ books adapted into a TV show.

“I think it would really work. I’m sure the films will get remade, anyway,” he said.

However, Rupert said he remained unsure how he would feel handing over the role of Ron to another actor.

He said: “I think there’d be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron.

“It’s weird because I’m protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That’s hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well.”

While Wednesday might not yet be able to appreciate her dad’s most iconic role, Rupert previously revealed how she’s a fan of one particular piece of Potter merchandise.