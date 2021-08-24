Rupert Murdoch's NY Post Reportedly Demands Workers Mask Up As It Slams Mask Mandates

Workers at the New York Post have been ordered to mask up even while the newspaper slams masks and mask mandates to its readers and the public, CNN Business reported Monday.

It’s the latest searing case of hypocrisy to emerge this month in media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp world. While Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson rage against vaccines and masks, Fox last week demanded that all staff disclose their vaccination status.

The same Fox memo also encouraged even fully vaccinated people to mask up in public spaces, and it’s mandated for all in “small, confined spaces.”

New York Post workers were told in an August 12 memo from Sean Giancola, publisher and chief executive of the tabloid, that “masks are required while walking the floor/not at your desk,” CNN reported.

Employees must “mask up” and “cover” their face when “away from their desk or chatting with colleagues,” according to CNN, which obtained a copy of the memo. Workers may remove masks when sitting alone at their desks.

Workers are also required to submit to a daily health screening “every day before entering the office,” so they don’t come to work sick.

Yet despite that standard for its own workers, the Post has railed against calls to mask up, incredibly blasting it as “madness” when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in July that even the vaccinated wear masks in communities with high transmission rates of COVID-19. The Post’s editorial also called the CDC recommendation “nonsense” and “pernicious.”