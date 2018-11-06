A retired forensic scientist who linked the prime suspect in the Babes in the Woods murders to his alleged victims has told jurors how he took every step to “minimise” the risk of cross-contamination.

Dr Anthony Peabody was called to give evidence in the second trial of convicted sex predator Russell Bishop, who is accused of killing nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway 32 years ago.

He recalled how he went to the scene in Wild Park, Brighton, after the two children were found dead in a woodland den in October 1986.

Dr Peabody told jurors: “The area was deep in undergrowth – ivy, brambles, elder and other vegetation.

“The area where the bodies were found may best be described as a den. It was a hollowed-out area within undergrowth. Branches formed a roof and ivy was abundant in the den at its entrance and on the approaches to it.”