Russell Brand Charged With Rape And Sexual Assault

Russell Brand pictured in 2018 Hollywood To You/GC Images/Getty

Russell Brand has been charged with rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

Allegations of historic sexual misconduct against Brand were first made public in 2023, as the result of a joint investigation between The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s investigative series Dispatches,

Following this, the Metropolitan Police began an investigation, and it was confirmed on Friday afternoon that the comedian had been charged, and is due to appear in court on Friday 2 May.

His charges include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The charges relate to four different woman, with the alleged incidents taking place between 1999 and 2005.

One woman alleges that she was raped by Brand in the Bournemouth area in 1999, and a second claims that he indecently assaulted her in 2001 in London.

A third has alleged that he orally raped and sexually assaulted her in 2004, also in London, while a fourth has accused him of sexual assault between 2004 and 2005.

Brand has repeatedly denied the allegations of rape, sexual assault and other forms of abuse made about him by multiple women in the last two years.

A police spokesperson said on Friday: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

Brand first rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian and the host of shows like Big Brother’s Big Mouth, Russell Brand’s Ponderland and the Brit Awards.

He later became an international name thanks to his two-year stint as host of the MTV Video Music Awards and film roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and its spin-off Get Him To The Greek.

Since the allegations about him were made public, Brand has pivoted to becoming a YouTube personality, offering political commentary, including support for US leader Donald Trump, and recently converted to Christianity.

Help and support: