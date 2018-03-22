Russia has expressed frustration that the British authorities have denied them access Sergei Skripal, the former double agent they are accused of trying to kill using a Soviet-developed nerve agent.

Speaking at a press conference in London on Thursday, the Russian ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, accused Britain of “violating” diplomatic protocol by not sharing information on Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33.

Yakovenko said: ”The only response we received from the British authorities was a Note Verbale about the medical condition of Yulia Skripal. It did not go further than the official public statements, according to which she was reportedly critically ill, but in a stable condition.”

Yakovenko claimed that by denying consular access to access Russian citizens, Britain had violated the Vienna Convention on consular services.

“We continue to insist that the access and full information on the condition of our compatriots, whom nobody has seen since 4 March, should be provided,” he said.

The British government has said there is “no other conclusion” other than the Russian state was behind the attack in Salisbury earlier this month, when the Skripals were found unresponsive on a bench in the centre of the town.

Yakovenko dismissed the accusations and said Prime Minister Theresa May had “provided no proof ” and the UK Government had “built its official position on pure assumptions”.

He also claimed that the embassy had only learned about the death of Russian citizen, Nikolay Glushkov, last week from media reports, and claimed the “British side is deliberately ignoring our requests” for information about the case.