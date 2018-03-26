At least 64 people have died after a fire in a shopping mall – with as many as 41 children feared to be among the victims.
The blaze broke out in a complex in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, 1,900 miles east of Moscow.
The shopping centre, which opened in 2013, also included a petting zoo, a children’s centre and a bowling alley.
The fire, one of the deadliest in Russia since the breakup of the Soviet Union, swept through the upper floors of the mall where a cinema complex and children’s play area were located.
Videos posted on social media on Sunday showed people jumping from windows to escape the flames.
Andrei Mamchenkov, deputy head of Russia’s National Crisis Management Centre, told the BBC that the bodies of nine children had so far been recovered.
Russian emergency services said the fire had now been extinguished by Sunday night, but that rescuers were struggling to reach the upper floors because the roof of the building had collapsed.
More than a dozen people are still unaccounted for. People posted appeals on social media seeking news of their relatives or friends, and authorities set up a centre in a school near the mall to deal with inquiries from people seeking missing family members.
Video footage from inside the mall after the fire broke out showed a group of people in a smoke-filled staircase trying to smash a fire exit door, which was jammed.
Russia’s Channel One television station reported that some people had jumped from upper windows of the mall to escape the flames.
Russian state investigators said four people had been detained over the fire, including the owners and lessees of outlets inside the shopping mall. Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said it was attempting to question the mall’s principal owner.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, elected to a new term last weekend, spoke by telephone with the governor of the Kemerovo region and with the head of the Emergencies Ministry.
The Russian president “expressed his deep condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those who died,” the Kremlin said in a statement.