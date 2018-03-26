At least 64 people have died after a fire in a shopping mall – with as many as 41 children feared to be among the victims.

The blaze broke out in a complex in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, 1,900 miles east of Moscow.

The shopping centre, which opened in 2013, also included a petting zoo, a children’s centre and a bowling alley.

The fire, one of the deadliest in Russia since the breakup of the Soviet Union, swept through the upper floors of the mall where a cinema complex and children’s play area were located.

Videos posted on social media on Sunday showed people jumping from windows to escape the flames.