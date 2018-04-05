Russia has accused the UK of coming up with a “fake story” and warned “you’ll be sorry” over the poisoning of a double agent in Salisbury during an astonishing attack at the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at a meeting in the New York called by Moscow, Russian UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused Britain of “playing with fire” as he attempted to exploit tensions in the UK over the nerve agent attack.

His bizarre statement also referenced the ITV series Midsomer Murders, blasted Boris Johnson for mis-reading the Russian novel Crime and Punishment and enquired about the health of spy Sergei Skripal’s guinea pigs.

He also compared the UK’s manipulation of the media to Nazi Germany propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury last month.