With tensions between Russia and the wider world continuing to escalate, UK intelligence services, and the FBI and US Department of Homeland Security earlier this week issued a joint warning about a massive cyber campaign by Russian-backed hackers.

It’s clear that government organisations and entities like the NHS are prime targets of this campaign to try and intercept sensitive information, but what could this warning mean for us as individuals? Are we at risk and if so is there anything we can do to protect ourselves?

We spoke to John Shaw, VP Product Management at cybersecurity firm Sophos, about these issues.

What form could an attack take?

Developed nations (including the UK) are engaged in some level of cyber surveillance, explains Shaw. This surveillance isn’t designed to “attack” anyone or anything, instead it’s there to spy on sensitive communications. Generally it goes unnoticed.

Actually defining what an attack might look like is difficult, but Shaw believes there are some definite possibilities. The first is what’s known as a “phishing” attack, which would be aimed at key employees of either government agencies or some of the country’s largest organisations such as BAE or the NHS.

They would be sent messages “looking like they are from a trusted party and persuading the employee to either click on a link to trigger an ‘exploit’, Shaw says, or to hand over a username and password. Either way, the attackers will be aiming to grab control of the exec’s computer, and would then use that as a springboard to gain access to critical systems, and then disrupt or break them.