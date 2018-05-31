Arkady Babchenko - the ‘murdered’ journalist who appeared alive at a press conference in Ukraine - has described how he used pigs blood and make-up to stage the fake killing.
Speaking in Kiev on Thursday, the Russian journalist said he was taken from the scene of his staged shooting by ambulance to a morgue, where he then changed clothes and began watching the news.
Babchenko - a Russian journalist and Kremlin critic - left media outlets around the world gobsmacked on Wednesday after he revealed he had faked his own death in order to foil a supposed Russian plot to kill him.
“I’m still alive,” Babchenko declared at the press conference after he took to the floor to applause and gasps.
“I know that sickening feeling when you bury a colleague. I’m sorry you had to go through this, but there was no other way.”
His wife, who reportedly found his body in a pool of blood in their flat, was unaware of the operation and thought he had been killed.