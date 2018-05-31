Arkady Babchenko - the ‘murdered’ journalist who appeared alive at a press conference in Ukraine - has described how he used pigs blood and make-up to stage the fake killing.

Speaking in Kiev on Thursday, the Russian journalist said he was taken from the scene of his staged shooting by ambulance to a morgue, where he then changed clothes and began watching the news.

Babchenko - a Russian journalist and Kremlin critic - left media outlets around the world gobsmacked on Wednesday after he revealed he had faked his own death in order to foil a supposed Russian plot to kill him.