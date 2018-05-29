A Russian journalist has been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment, police in the capital of Ukraine said.

Arkady Babchenko died of his wounds in an ambulance after a woman had phoned medical services saying she had found her husband in his blood in their home, police said.

They added they suspected the murder was due to Babchenko’s professional activities, Reuters reported.

Babchenko was one of Russia’s best-known war correspondents but had left Russia fearing for his life.

He had been denounced by pro-government politicians in Russia over comments on social media about the Russian bombing of Syria, and over his characterisation of Russia as an aggressor toward Ukraine.