Russians Being Denied Healthcare Because Of Putin's War In Ukraine, UK Says

Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, visits military headquarters in the Kursk region of Russia. via Associated Press

Russian civilians are being denied healthcare because of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to UK intelligence.

At least 160 of the country’s public hospitals - including maternity facilities and children’s clinics - reportedly closed in 2024 as the cost of funding the conflict continues.

The Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) latest update on the war said: “Russian civilians in small towns and villages have frequently been left with reduced or unavailable medical care as a result of the closures, included now limited pre-hospital services.

“Russia’s prioritisation of funding the war in Ukraine has highly likely resulted in insufficient finding for healthcare. This has led to shortages of medical staff, expertise and equipment in the Russian medical system.”

Russia has suffered more than 500,000 casualties since invading Ukraine in February, 2022, the MoD said, putting strain of the country’s military healthcare system.

“This negatively impacts care delivery and has likely led to the diversion of medical resource from the domestic population to the military, further contributing to the large-scale impact to civilian hospitals,” they said in an intelligence update posted on X.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare professionals in Russian hospitals serving the general population is also set to continue falling throughout 2025.

Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/GqHiJICQz6 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/G2WrzluWqo — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 14, 2025

The update came amid mounting pressure on Putin to enter peace talks to end the war.

Ukraine has agreed to an American proposal which would see an immediate 30-day truce, but the Russian president has poured cold water on the idea.

Keir Starmer yesterday accused Putin of trying to “delay” a ceasefire.