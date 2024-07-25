Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Taylor Swift Rumours Surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds via Associated Press

Ryan Reynolds is making clear that his pal Taylor Swift does not appear in his new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, but the actor is hinting at some other “surprises” that are in store for moviegoers.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Ryan sought to put an end to recent gossip about the pop sensation’s supposed involvement in the upcoming film.

“There are rumours all about all these insane cameos that may or may not be in the movie,” said host Jimmy Fallon, before mumbling: “Taylor Swift.”

“I wish!” Ryan replied. “Taylor, you know, if I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool. She’s funny. Funny!”

The If star’s comments come after trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine seemed to confirm the inclusion of the character Lady Deadpool. In the Marvel comics, Lady Deadpool, aka Wanda Wilson, is a female version of Deadpool, the alter ego of mercenary Wade Wilson.

Naturally, the internet couldn’t help but speculate that the blond mystery woman in the trailer footage must be Taylor, or perhaps Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, who he says worked behind the scenes on the Deadpool franchise in the past.

Though Ryan dismissed the Taylor Swift gossip on The Tonight Show, he did drop a few breadcrumbs for fans eager to know more about the superhero film, which hits cinemas on Friday.

“The folks that do show up in the movie ... I have no idea how we’ve managed to keep it secret, given the internet and all this stuff,” he said, preferring to describe their appearances as “surprises” rather than “cameos”.

“It’s not just like a ‘hey, there’s the person!’ and we move on,” Ryan added. “They’re there for a reason.”

Ryan had also shut down Taylor-related rumours in a Monday story by E! News.

“I’m going to just say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor ... that is not in this film,” the actor explained.

Ryan went on to gush over the Bad Blood singer’s talents.

“I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool ... Taylor would be a very good [choice],” he shared. “Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often, is ... she’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”