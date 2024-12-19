Ryan Reynolds Faces Backlash For Saying Wife Blake Lively Grew Up 'Very Working Class'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds via Associated Press

Ryan Reynolds has claimed that he and his wife Blake Lively grew up “very working class”, and the internet is ready to pull their hair out as a result.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan drew from his and Blake’s childhood experiences while explaining that the two actors try to give their four children “as normal a life as possible” despite their own fame.

“I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood,” the Canadian star said in an interview published last week.

Ryan continued: “We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever.”

“Then I realised that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry,” he added.

Ryan’s statement that his wife had a “working class” upbringing ruffled feathers online. Blake’s parents, Ernie and Elaine Lively, are both in the entertainment industry: Her father is an actor and director, while her mother works as a talent manager.

Her four siblings have all embarked on acting careers as well, with the It Ends With Us” star being the last of her siblings to start acting, according to People.

Social media users were sceptical after The Cut reposted Ryan’s quote from the interview on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Quick search: She grew up in Tarzana and then went to Burbank High. Her whole family was in the entertainment business. She was cast in Sisterhood [Of] The Travelling Pants while she was a teen. It’s giving at least middle class,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “More and more I’m learning that rich people say ‘working class’ when they mean ‘had a salary’.”

Meanwhile, Ryan’s mum, Tammy, was a retail saleswoman, and his father, Jim, was a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Vancouver, Canada.

His depiction of his childhood also garnered some sceptics, however.

“Reynolds grew up and went to school in a pretty expensive neighbourhood in Vancouver. Definitely not a place working class people afford,” one commenter said.

Elsewhere in Ryan’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spirited star said that his kids are “very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy”.

“Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we’re doing an OK job — if our kids can empathise with other people and other kids. But yes, it’s different,” he added.

“When I was a kid, you would just suck it up, get out of the house and be back by sundown, which I just can’t even imagine now.”