Ryan Reynolds has been seeking the advice of footballing legend David Beckham after buying a local British club. The Deadpool star was announced as one of the new co-owners of the fifth division team Wrexham AFC in November last year. He and fellow actor Rob McElhenney – of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fame – took over the club saying they wanted to turn the small team into a “global force”. And in order for them to do that, Ryan reckons all he needs to do is to errrm, stare into Goldenballs’ eyes.

Getty Ryan Reynolds

Speaking to Alison Hammond on This Morning, he said of the Inter Miami FC owner: “If you can just make heavy eye contact with Beckham for... about 20 seconds, your football knowledge grows exponentially. “Sometimes I just FaceTime him and I’m just like, ’Don’t speak. Just stare at me″.” Ryan and David struck up a friendship after Ryan’s superhero character made a quip about the footballer’s voice in Deadpool. Becks later appeared in an online sketch where Deadpool apologised for saying he sounded like he “mouth-sexed a can of helium”.

Getty David Beckham