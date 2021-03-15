Ryan Reynolds has been seeking the advice of footballing legend David Beckham after buying a local British club.
The Deadpool star was announced as one of the new co-owners of the fifth division team Wrexham AFC in November last year.
He and fellow actor Rob McElhenney – of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fame – took over the club saying they wanted to turn the small team into a “global force”.
And in order for them to do that, Ryan reckons all he needs to do is to errrm, stare into Goldenballs’ eyes.
Speaking to Alison Hammond on This Morning, he said of the Inter Miami FC owner: “If you can just make heavy eye contact with Beckham for... about 20 seconds, your football knowledge grows exponentially.
“Sometimes I just FaceTime him and I’m just like, ’Don’t speak. Just stare at me″.”
Ryan and David struck up a friendship after Ryan’s superhero character made a quip about the footballer’s voice in Deadpool.
Becks later appeared in an online sketch where Deadpool apologised for saying he sounded like he “mouth-sexed a can of helium”.
Last month, Ryan had a hilariously NSFW response for David after the actor shared a snap of himself next to 100 bottles of his Aviation Gin.
Ryan posted the pic on Instagram, which he captioned: “I signed 100 bottles of @AviationGin for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Weird name for a person but tbh if that were my name, I’d drink that much too. #LCBO.”
He later added, “UPDATE: the bottles I signed in my last post were actually for BC liquor stores not Ontario. Now signing 100 bottles for Ontario and before you ask Newfoundland, NO.”
When David commented “that’s a sore wrist if ever I saw one”, Ryan quipped, “I’ve intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait… what are we talking about?”