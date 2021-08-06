Ryan Reynolds Had The Best Idea For A Deadpool/Bambi Crossover. Disney Was Less Impressed.

Deadpool and Bambi are not two films that are often mentioned in the same breath, but Ryan Reynolds came up with the best idea for a crossover.

Sadly, Disney had other ideas it seems.

The actor, who plays wise-cracking antihero Deadpool, has claimed he pitched a dark short film to the studio, which would have seen him interrogate the hunter who killed Bambi’s mother in the animated classic.

The film would have seen Deadpool actually reveal he wasn’t looking to exact revenge but that he was a big fan of the hunter.

He says Disney shot the idea down.