Ryan Reynolds' Take On Raising Kids Is For Every Exhausted Parent

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to know exactly how to sum up parenting.

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, the “Deadpool” star chatted about what it’s like to be a dad-of-two alongside actress Blake Lively, whom he married in 2012.

“I love it. It’s really kind of made me a better person I think. I sort of miss being horrible,” Reynolds joked.

The actor noted that raising his two daughters ― James, who will turn four later this month, and Inez, two ― comes with challenges. He also perfectly captured the true spirit of the average (exhausted) parent.

“It’s hard. It’s always a challenge ― two kids,” he said. “I think of blinking now as tiny little breaks all day.”