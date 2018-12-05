Ryan Reynolds' Take On Raising Kids Is For Every Exhausted Parent

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to know exactly how to sum up parenting.
During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, the “Deadpool” star chatted about what it’s like to be a dad-of-two alongside actress Blake Lively, whom he married in 2012.
“I love it. It’s really kind of made me a better person I think. I sort of miss being horrible,” Reynolds joked.
The actor noted that raising his two daughters ― James, who will turn four later this month, and Inez, two ― comes with challenges. He also perfectly captured the true spirit of the average (exhausted) parent.
“It’s hard. It’s always a challenge ― two kids,” he said. “I think of blinking now as tiny little breaks all day.”
Reynolds is currently promoting the revamp of his hit film “Deadpool 2,” which is coming back as a PG-13 version titled “Once Upon a Deadpool.”
He said he’s glad families will be able to watch the movie together as he’s one of the many parents looking for content to watch and enjoy alongside their kids. He also joked that he’s just really over watching “Frozen.”
“A lot of parents don’t know this,” he said. “If you play ‘Frozen’ backward, it’s actually a shot-for-shot remake of ‘The Exorcist.’ That would obviously enrage a lot of parents.”
“Frozen” insults aside, the king of parenting humour clearly loves spending time with his kids.
“It’s a dream, you know?” he said. “They’re like my buddies. I love it.”