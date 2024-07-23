Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Madonna's 1 'Great Note' For Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Madonna AP

Ryan Reynolds has recalled having an in-person audience with pop royalty to secure the music for one crucial sequence in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Deadpool actor and director Shawn Levy met with Madonna to ask for permission to feature her iconic 1989 single Like A Prayer in the new Marvel movie, which stars the Canadian actor alongside X-Men’s Hugh Jackman.

Not only did the Queen Of Pop agree, but she even had some directorial insights to share on how to best utilise the song, which also featured prominently in the film’s trailer.

Speaking during an interview with SiriusXM radio show, Shawn explained: “It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where Like a Prayer would be used.”

“Also, let’s preface it with the fact that they don’t license – that Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song,” Ryan added.

“It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it…We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

Ryan went on to explain that the pop icon had her own thoughts on how her song should be used.

“She gave a great note,” the actor recalled. “She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this, this and this in this moment.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like, spot on.”

While the Free Guy actor hasn’t revealed exactly what the Vogue singer’s feedback was, they were confident that she was absolutely right in her evaluation of the scene.

“We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note... It made the sequence better,” Shawn admitted.

The director added that Madonna’s son is a fan of Deadpool, which was “definitely was an advantage”.

Madonna isn’t the only artist featured in the star-studded soundtrack, which also includes tracks by Avril Lavigne, *NSYNC, and even a song from Hugh’s own movie The Greatest Showman.

Deadpool & Wolverine also features a host of high-profile cameos, but the team behind the summer blockbuster took steps to ensure those remained top secret – including leaking false information.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, executive producer Wendy Jacobson hinted that “there may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy.”