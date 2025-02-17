Ryan Reynolds Makes Light Of Ongoing Legal Drama During Saturday Night Live Special

Ryan Reynolds appears during SNL's 50th anniversary special NBC

Ryan Reynolds took a moment during Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special to make light of the headline-grabbing drama he’s found himself at the centre of in recent history.

Over the weekend, the Deadpool actor was one of the countless A-listers in attendance at the taping of the SNL special, where he took part in an audience Q&A with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Advertisement

After spotting Ryan in the audience next to his wife Blake Lively (and surrounded by Will Ferrell, Steven Spielberg, Bad Bunny, Cher and Anya Taylor-Joy, in case you needed an indicator of exactly how star-filled the crowd was), the duo said: “Hey! Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?”

“Great,” he responded, before quipping: “Why? What have you heard?”

Ryan Reynolds during #SNL50



“Ryan how’s it going? Great… why, what have you heard?” pic.twitter.com/8a4A6NIU2D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025

The Canadian performer was, of course, referring to the legal saga that he and Blake have become embroiled in over the last few months.

Advertisement

Last year, Blake starred in the drama It Ends With Us, co-starring and directed by Justin Baldoni.

While around the film’s release it was speculated that there was some drama surrounding the production, this reached new heights towards the end of last year, when Blake filed a legal complaint against Justin and his production company, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of their film, and a subsequent effort to deliberately “destroy” her reputation.

He responded weeks later with a lawsuit of his own, accusing Blake, her husband and her publicist of defamation and extortion.

The matter is expected to go to trial in March 2026, though a judge claimed earlier this month this could be moved sooner if the legal teams on both sides were able to follow court rules about public statements meant to ensure a fair trial.