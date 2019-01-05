Ryanair Voted The UK’s Worst Airline For The Sixth Year In A Row

Budget airline Ryanair has been voted the worst airline by passengers for the sixth consecutive year.

The survey, conducted by consumer watchdog Which?, asked participants to rank on boarding, seat comfort, food, drink and cabin environment. Ryanair received an overall score of just 40 per cent and a two-star rating for customer service, according to the 7,901 respondents.

Other airlines that performed poorly in the Which? survey airlines at the bottom of the list for customer satisfaction were Thomas Cook with 52 per cent, Wizz Air with 54 per cent and British Airways with a marginally better with 56 per cent for its short-haul flights. Easyjet on the other hand was awarded 63 per cent rating for its mostly disruption-free service at low cost.

Leeds Bradford based airline, and fourth largest in the UK, Jet2, outdid all its competitors however, earning itself a customer score of 75 per cent, proving that budget airlines shouldn’t equate to budget customer service.