Rylan Reveals He's Hit One Major Stumbling Block In His Attempts With Online Dating

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Rylan

Rylan Clark has revealed his attempts of online dating have hit somewhat of a stumbling block. The It Takes Two presenter discovered he had been blocked from Tinder after signing up to the dating app in the wake of his split from husband Dan Neal. Rylan shared a screenshot of his blocked profile with his Instagram followers on Wednesday. It carried a message that read: “Your Tinder account has been banned for activity that violates our Terms of Use.” The former X Factor contestant seemed to take the matter in good humour, however, posting a laughing emoji at the idea Tinder thought someone had been using him as a “catfish”.

Instagram Rylan's Tinder account was banned

HuffPost UK has contacted Tinder to ask if it will be reinstating Rylan’s profile and is awaiting a response. Rylan recently took time out of the spotlight, during which time addressed the breakdown of his marriage. In a statement to The Sun, Rylan claimed that he’d made “a number of mistakes” that led to himself and Dan splitting up. He said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair. “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.” He added: “I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. “I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Rylan and Dan co-hosting This Morning together in 2016