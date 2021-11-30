Rylan Clark Reflects On Difficult Break-Up After Marriage Split: 'I Was Not Good'

Rylan Clark has said he’s doing much better after taking time out of the spotlight following the end of his marriage.

Earlier this year, Rylan confirmed that he and his husband of five years, former police officer and Big Brother housemate Dan Neal, had decided to go their separate ways.

Advertisement

At the time the It Takes Two host admitted he had “made a number of mistakes” which he “deeply regretted”.

Following the break-up, Rylan took an extended break from his media commitments, including his Radio 2 show and commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals.

Advertisement

Having now returned to our screens, the presenter has reflected on his marriage split during an interview on Lorraine.

Rylan Clark reflected on his break-up during an interview with Lorraine Kelly Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“I was not good, I think everybody knows that,” Rylan said of the period around his break-up. “I am usually on TV every five minutes – I apologise if you see my mug all the time – but I had four months off and it was needed.”

Advertisement

“Maybe the time off is what I needed,” he continued, before adding: “But I am good.”

Rylan then joked he was “obviously going through a mid-life crisis”, referring to the fact he’d dyed his hair and had replaced his iconic veneers.

When Lorraine then commented she didn’t “see a lot of difference with the teeth”, Rylan insisted: “They are a lot smaller, Lorraine! They are a lot smaller.”

Later in the interview, Lorraine also told Rylan she was pleased to see him doing so well, claiming many had been “genuinely worried” about him in the past year.

Advertisement

“Sorry for scaring people,” he then told her.

Rylan in the Lorraine studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

During a subsequent appearance on It Takes Two, he joked about his new teeth, also claiming he was “still swollen” from the procedure.