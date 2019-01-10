Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he encountered homophobic abuse in the street on Thursday morning, only for the person responsible to run off when he confronted them.

The former ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ host shared his experience on Twitter, revealing that he was branded a “faggot” by an unknown homophobe on Great Portland Street in London.

When he challenged the man responsible to repeat the remark (or, as he put it, “when I shouted ‘you what?’”), he then scarpered, prompting Rylan to issue his comeback on his public platform.