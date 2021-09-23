A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force said the man held by detectives investigating the suspected murder of the 28-year-old teacher was arrested at an address in Lewisham, south east London, and remains in custody.
Nessa was attacked on September 17 at around 8.30pm while walking through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London.
She was on her way to The Depot bar to meet up with a friend of hers and walked through the park on her way. The journey should’ve taken her around five minutes.
The Met has released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to, which show him walking in Pegler Square on the evening Nessa was attacked.
It has also released an image of a silver vehicle captured in the Pegler Square area which detectives believe the man has access to, and urged anyone who recognises him or the vehicle to contact the force immediately.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.
“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.
“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.