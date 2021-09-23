via Associated Press British police investigating the killing of a 28-year-old woman in London say they are probing whether she was attacked by a stranger.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the man held by detectives investigating the suspected murder of the 28-year-old teacher was arrested at an address in Lewisham, south east London, and remains in custody.

Nessa was attacked on September 17 at around 8.30pm while walking through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London.

She was on her way to The Depot bar to meet up with a friend of hers and walked through the park on her way. The journey should’ve taken her around five minutes.

The Met has released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to, which show him walking in Pegler Square on the evening Nessa was attacked.

It has also released an image of a silver vehicle captured in the Pegler Square area which detectives believe the man has access to, and urged anyone who recognises him or the vehicle to contact the force immediately.