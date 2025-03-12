Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX's Brit Awards Controversies Are Still Sparking Ofcom Complaints

Sabrina Carpenter on stage during the 2025 Brit Awards via Associated Press

The number of complaints Ofcom has received in the wake of this year’s Brit Awards has shot up even further.

On Wednesday, Ofcom revealed that in the days that followed, it had received an additional wave of complaints, pushing the overall figure to 929.

As is standard procedure, these complaints will be assessed by Ofcom, before the media regulator decides whether to take the matter any further.

Sabrina opened the Brits ceremony at around 8.15pm, with a medley of her songs which saw her sporting red lingerie while she and her dancers gyrated on a bed.

At the end of her performance, she was seen cosying up to a dancer dressed as a royal guard, before slipping down out of shot, at which point he winked suggestively towards the camera.

Charli – the top winner at this year’s Brits – did not perform during the show, but still raised eyebrows when she collected her five awards in a sheer top.

Charli XCX accepting an award during the 2025 Brit Awards via Associated Press

During one of her acceptance speeches, the Von Dutch singer claimed that the higher-ups at ITV had been “complaining about my nipples”, adding: “I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple though, right?”

Sabrina previously laughed off the furore around her Brit Awards performance, writing on social media: “Brits… I now know what watershed is.”