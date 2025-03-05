Ofcom Issues Update Amid Controversy Over Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX At This Year's Brits

Sabrina Carpenter on stage at the 2025 Brit Awards via Associated Press

Ofcom has revealed it has already received hundreds of complaints about this year’s Brit Awards.

In the TV watchdog’s weekly report, published on Wednesday afternoon, Ofcom disclosed that it received 825 complaints between Saturday night and Monday alone.

A spokesperson also confirmed to The Sun that the “majority” of these complaints were related to two major moments – Sabrina Carpenter’s opening performance and Charli XCX’s outfit.

Sabrina opened the show at around 8.15pm, with a medley of her songs Espresso and Bed Chem.

During the latter half of her performance, Sabrina was seen sporting just red lingerie while she and her dances gyrated on a bed.

At the end of the routine, she was seen cosying up to a dancer dressed as a royal guard, before slipping down out of shot, at which point he winked suggestively towards the camera.

While Charli did not perform during the show, she was the night’s big winner, picking up five awards in total, including Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year for her hit release Brat.

She collected her awards in a sheer top, and claimed during one of her acceptance speeches later on in the evening that the higher-ups at ITV had been “complaining about my nipples”.

“I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple though, right?” the Von Dutch singer added.

Charli XCX on stage at the 2025 Brit Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage

As is standard procedure, Ofcom will assess these complaints before deciding whether to launch an official complaint.

Sabrina previously laughed off the furore around her Brit Awards performance, commenting on social media: “Brits… I now know what watershed is.”

Earlier this week, Sabrina kicked off the long-awaited European leg of her Short N’ Sweet world tour in Dublin, with shows scheduled in Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester across the next two weeks.

The Please Please Please singer kicked off the latest leg of her tour with a playful jibe at her recent break-up from Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, while performing in his hometown.