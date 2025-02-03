Sabrina Carpenter’s Thirsty Move Is Golden In The Eyes Of Many Grammy Viewers

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Singer Sabrina Carpenter took a quick drink from a flask and waved when she realised she was being filmed during the Grammys on Sunday.

MTV shared the clip on its Instagram while joking, “It’s just a little bit of espresso to keep us going.”

Those caffeinated cracks kept brewing for Carpenter, who won best pop solo performance for her hit Espresso and also took home the best pop vocal album award for Short N’ Sweet.

Many observations didn’t focus on what she was drinking but how she was drinking it: in a glittery gold flask to twin with her outfit.

“The flask matching the dress is such icon behaviour,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t care about listening to Sabrina Carpenter, I DO care she stoned her flask to match her outfit,” someone else wrote on Bluesky.

Check out other comments here:

dude a customized flask?? that shit is banger. — VIKTOR (@VIK19941) February 3, 2025

the flask matching her outfit? ATE. — 🥀𝖘𝖆𝖛𝖆𝖌𝖊 𝖇𝖆𝖇𝖞🥀 (@saylesssavage) February 3, 2025

ain’t no espresso in there! — covi. 🎈 (@ayocovi) February 3, 2025

the accessories had to match the dress 😭 — Luna 🌙 (@Lil_Luna_IRL) February 3, 2025

When you drink from bedazzled flask at the Grammys you know you’ve made it — Ronald Calderon (@Royharperr) February 3, 2025