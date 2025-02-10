Sabrina Carpenter on the Grammys red carpet earlier this month via Associated Press

The Espresso singer may seem like something of an overnight sensation, but she’s actually been working away at her music career for years, with Short N’ Sweet actually being her sixth full-length album.

Despite this, it wasn’t until this year that she was actually invited to the Grammys, and she’s now taken her fans behind the scenes on her night at the biggest event in the pop music calendar.

Over the weekend, Sabrina shared a series of candid snaps from her time at the Grammys with her Instagram followers.

These include shots of her watching Diana Ross presenting an award, getting ready for the red carpet and celebrating her two wins.

Sabrina also shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her sharing a hug with Beyoncé, cosying up to fellow pop princess Chappell Roan, chatting with Troye Sivan during the ceremony and hanging out after the event with a crew that included Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

Oh, and there’s also a photo of Sabrina with Richard Kind in the mix, too. Because why not, eh?

Sabrina Carpenter posing with her Grammys via Associated Press

It’s looking like 2025 is going to be another big one for Sabrina, with a re-release of Short N’ Sweet coming on Friday and the European leg of her world tour following later in the year.