Sabrina Carpenter's Grammys Look Was A Sneaky Reference To This Classic Film

Sabrina Carpenter arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Sabrina Carpenter loves to sneak references into her awards show outfits, it seems ― her VMAs look last year referenced Madonna’s iconic 1991 Oscars look.

She’s also been spotted wearing what seems to be an homage to Fran Dresher’s character in The Nanny.

And last night, her Grammys outfit seemed to throw back to yet another legendary on-screen costume.

Writing on X, site user @saintdemie posted a picture of the singer’s gorgeous look, saying: “omg is this a what a way to go! (1964) reference?!”.

omg is this a what a way to go! (1964) reference?! pic.twitter.com/TSIURNZrNP — DUDA (@saintdemie) February 2, 2025

Sabrina, who was nominated for no less than six awards last night, wore a baby blue JW Anderson dress made of silk.

It was adorned with a feather peplum trim that also bordered the bottom hem of the gown ― and it came with a long necklace-like pearl halterneck, whose length was certainly not unlike that seen in the ’60s hit.

Shirley McLaine, who donned the original gown, also wore her hair in a similarly curly updo in the movie.

Shirley MacLaine in What A Way To Go! 20th Century Studios

Harper’s Bazaar, who featured the singer in their list of the top 10 best-dressed looks from last night, also noted the connection to the Edith Head-designed gown.

And while neither Sabrina nor JW Anderson have confirmed the link as of yet, fans still seem to be enjoying the look.

“That back detail is a true masterpiece,” an X user commented.

“She gagged everyone so bad,” another comment reads: yet another account wrote, “Omg, I completely missed this reference.”

Per Indiana University Cinema, Shirley MacLaine said she was delighted to work with “Edith Head with a $500,000 budget, 72 hairstyles to match the gowns, and a $3.5-million gem collection loaned by Harry Winston of New York. Pretty good perks, I’d say.”

