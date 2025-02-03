This Is What Sabrina Carpenter Actually Said During Her Censored Grammys Speech

Sabrina Carpenter on stage during the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

Sabrina Carpenter kept the censors busy while celebrating one of her wins at the Grammys on Sunday night.

During this year’s ceremony, the Please Please Please singer was positively showered with awards, picking up her first ever Grammy before the live broadcast even got underway for Best Pop Solo Performance, thanks to her breakthrough hit Espresso.

Once the main show was up and running, Sabrina returned to the stage, first for a live performance of Espresso, followed immediately by a win in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for her latest release Short N’ Sweet.

“I’m still out of breath from the performance, so I really was not expecting this,” she quipped at the beginning of her speech (and to be honest, we believe her, because that performance was pretty full-on).

“This is my first Grammys, so I’m gonna cry – but I wrote names down, so I wouldn’t forget, on this napkin, and now it’s probably all messed up,” she continued, before going on to thank the Recording Academy, her parents and her sisters for helping her on her way to pop superstardom.

Sabrina then said: “What the hell – I don’t know if I’m allowed to say ‘hell,’ but I’ve said it three times now – thank you, this is so special to me, and Short ’N Sweet means the world.

“I love you guys. You have no idea how much I love you and how much this album means to me.”

Sabrina Carpenter wins Best Pop Vocal Album for #ShortnSweet at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/KZSqXUGkEl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

At that point, Sabrina’s audio was cut by the Grammys production team, leaving many pondering exactly what she’d said.

Well, according to E! News, the chart-topping singer apparently dropped language a little stronger than just “hell”, letting out one last “holy shit” before vacating the stage.

But Sabrina wasn’t the only artist who found herself being censored during her acceptance speech.

Doechii accepting the Grammy for Best Rap Album on Sunday via Associated Press

Rap-superstar-in-the-making Doechii delivered a beautiful and emotional speech after becoming the third woman in history to pick up the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Towards the end of the speech, the sound was cut once again, with Doechii catching herself after dropping some choice language.

Doechii’s #Grammys acceptance speech for winning Best Rap Album 🤎 pic.twitter.com/N1Hy9Dhx1y — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 3, 2025