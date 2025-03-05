Sabrina Carpenter Pokes Fun At Barry Keoghan Split While Performing In His Hometown

Sabrina Carpenter performing at last year's MTV VMAs via Associated Press

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the long-awaited European leg of her Short N’ Sweet tour this week, with two shows in her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan’s hometown of Dublin.

And while she was there, she couldn’t resist making a cheeky pop at her split from the Saltburn star.

Towards the end of her first show in Ireland on Monday night, The Mirror quoted Sabrina as saying: “Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing.”

“But my goodness,” she quickly added. “These Irish boys are hard work.”

Sabrina then launched into a rendition of Please Please Please, the chart-topping hit in which Barry appeared alongside her in the accompanying music video last year.

The following night, one fan on X claimed she’d introduced the song by playfully declaring that “this one’s for you, Dublin”, with a wink.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at last year's Met Gala Kevin Mazur via Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Sabrina and Barry were first rumoured to be dating in early 2024, and despite occasional public appearances together, they largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Back in November, the Oscar nominee appeared on Louis Theroux’s podcast, where he said: “All I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. [Sabrina is] such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented. And, yeah. Pretty special.”

However, just a few weeks later, it was reported that he and the Espresso singer had called it quits after around a year of dating.