Sabrina Carpenter's 6-Word Response To Brits Performance Controversy

Sabrina Carpenter in lingerie for Brit Award performance 2025 via Associated Press

She also performed at the event, opening the ceremony with a Rule Britannia/Espresso mash-up (it sounded a lot better than you might think).

During the act, the singer suggestively crouched down to a backup dancer’s waist with her mic in her hand, while the dancer, dressed as a Beefeater, looked at the camera and winked.

That controversial moment from the famously flirty singer led to some furore online ― as an X user wrote, “she had two minutes and singlehandedly triggered boomers”.

she had two minutes and singlehandedly triggered boomers lol thats my girl #BRITs #BRITs2025 pic.twitter.com/B8gq0O75Dc — sangyifan brainrot (@sprinkleflakes) March 1, 2025

Another wrote: “Ofcom is gonna be getting lots of complaints tonight #BRITs2025.”

Ofcom is gonna be getting lots of complaints tonight 😂 #BRITs2025 pic.twitter.com/5zHTOiFoHZ — Charlie Watts (@char1iewatts) March 1, 2025

Sabrina has since written an Instagram post about the performance, sharing six words in response to criticism online. One X post, for example, suggested she was “oversexualising herself”.

sabrina oversexualising herself to compensate for her beyond mediocre music https://t.co/G3BABXNmNJ pic.twitter.com/0C6JUoc0oh — ْ (@fleabaghs) March 2, 2025

“I now know what watershed is!!!!” she joked in a caption above a picture of her red carpet outfit.

The watershed refers to the time of day when TV programmes which might be unsuitable for children can be broadcast – in the UK, it’s 9pm.

During her Global Success Award acceptance speech at the ceremony, the Espresso singer expressed her love for her British fans.

“The first time I ever came to the UK was 10 years ago with my mum, and nobody knew who I was,” she said, adding that she’s grateful for all her current UK fans.

“In a very primarily tea-drinking culture, you streamed the shit out of Espresso,” she added jokily, before signing off: “Cheerio!”

Speaking of the watershed, Sabrina’s was far from the only controversial moment of the night.

Comedian Danny Dyer was bleeped multiple times.

Danny Dyer via Associated Press

The Eastenders star introduced a video message from singer and winner of two Brit Awards, Chappell Roan, as the artist couldn’t attend the event in person.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source claimed that Danny’s bleeped comment was about the singer’s absence.