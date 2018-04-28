Sadiq Khan Says Amber Rudd Must Resign Over Windrush Scandal

PA Wire/PA Images Sadiq Khan said Amber Rudd 'appears completely unaware about what is going on in her own department'

Sadiq Khan has said Amber Rudd must resign, saying it “beggars belief” for her to claim she did not know the Home Office had targets for the number of people to deport amid the Windrush scandal. There was speculation on Friday evening the home secretary could resign after she initially said the Home Office had no such targets, only to say they did but she was not aware of them, only for The Guardian to publish a leaked memo sent to her in 2017 that specifically stated the targets. After several hours of silence, Rudd tweeted she was “sorry” she didn’t know about the targets and would make a statement to parliament on Monday to answer “legitimate questions that have arisen on targets and illegal migration”.

PA Wire/PA Images Amber Rudd told MPs there were targets but said she not aware of them but she was sent a memo in 2017 about them, which was later leaked

Khan has previously held off calling for Rudd to resign, though both Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, did earlier this week. But now Khan writes in Sunday’s Observer: “The latest revelations have exposed Amber Rudd even further as someone who appears completely unaware about what is going on in her own department. It frankly beggars belief. “What the home secretary and prime minister don’t appear to understand is that the Windrush scandal is the direct consequence of their policies and not just another example of the administrative chaos at the Home Office. “It is about a generation who have lived all their lives here suddenly feeling they are not wanted here. Rather than hiding behind process or blaming civil servants yet again, the time has now surely come for the home secretary to resign.” Khan adds it is “a lie” for the government to suggest the Windrush generation, who came to Britain from the Commonwealth from 1948 to the early 1970s, were under threat of deportation because they were unintentional victims of tougher immigration rules.