Sadiq Khan Trolled Brexiteers During London's New Year Fireworks And They're Not Happy

Sadiq Khan has prompted fury from Brexit-supporters after lighting up the London Eye in the colours of the EU flag during last night’s New Year fireworks display. The words “London is open” rang in 2019 with a dazzling riverside display and the phrase was spoken in seven languages around two minutes past midnight as the city skyline filled with lights in the largest annual display in Europe.

Tonight's spectacular #LondonNYE fireworks showed that whatever the outcome of Brexit - #LondonIsOpen - to business, to talent, to ideas, to creativity - and why London really is the greatest city in the world.



To everyone in London and across the globe: #HappyNewYearpic.twitter.com/vjGBANrGBL — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 1, 2019

A soundtrack featuring Europe’s finest musical artists celebrated the diversity of the capital, after Big Ben, silent for much of 2018 due to renovations, chimed once more. But the stunt provoked fury from Brexiteers with Conservative MP and Andrew Bridgen accusing Khan of a “betrayal of democracy”. He told the Sun: “It’s low, it’s very low to politicise what is an international public event. “It’s a betrayal of democracy and it’s what we have come to expect from a very poor mayor of London. “Over three million EU citizens have decided to make the UK their home despite Brexit. I wish all our politicians had as much confidence in post-Brexit Britain as these people.” And his thoughts were echoed by many on Twitter, including journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer who said: “Are you bloody kidding me? You put the EU flag on the London Eye on New Year’s Eve? WTAF?”

Are you bloody kidding me? You put the EU flag on the London Eye on New Year’s Eve? WTAF? https://t.co/PNvWe7OhXy — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) January 1, 2019

Nigel Farage said: ”London’s Mayor clearly has no understanding of the city’s history, it has never been confined to Europe. It has always been far more broad-minded and global.”

London’s Mayor clearly has no understanding of the city's history, it has never been confined to Europe. It has always been far more broad-minded and global. https://t.co/MkjijGEB33 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 31, 2018

Dominic Farrell, whose Twitter account says he is a “former Major in the British Army”, said: “I hope there are no more murders tonight. Tragic 2018 for London, crime is out of control, particularly the murder rate. “Maybe focus less on the EU and Twitter ‘crime’ and more on stopping murders. Priorities.”

I hope there are no more murders tonight. Tragic 2018 for London, crime is out of control, particularly the murder rate. Maybe focus less on the EU and Twitter ‘crime’ and more on stopping murders. Priorities. — (((Dominic Farrell))) (@DominicFarrell) January 1, 2019

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the sold-out display would show Europe that the capital will remain “open-minded” and “outward looking” post-Brexit. He said Westminster politicians had given the world the impression that Britain is “insular, inward looking”, as Britain begins the new year countdown to Brexit.

London fireworks should have been a celebration of the U.K. - our anthem, our flag and our spirit.

Instead Sadiq Khan hijacked it to be political about EU.

None of this helps soothe division in any way whatsoever.

His judgement is so incredibly poor in almost everything he does. pic.twitter.com/tHr4y1skv3 — Jennifer (@JennyFefs) January 1, 2019

But the move also delighted many others.

With so few inspiring figures left in British political life, thank goodness for Sadiq Khan, celebrating what is best about this great city and blazoning it in light amid the darkness. https://t.co/LtoYrdRyS1 — Simon Ubsdell #NowWeKnow (@SimonUbsdell) January 1, 2019

Huge fan of Sadiq Khan’s unerring ability to work racists, xenophobes and gammontwats up into a fit of impotent, damp-gusseted rage.https://t.co/6L15uwSpS4 — Happy New Queer 🏳️‍🌈🧜🏿‍♀️ (@SpillerOfTea) January 1, 2019

I like to think of Sadiq Khan trolling Leavers with his fireworks as payback for every shitty comment they’ve left in his notifications since he became Mayor — Sid (@StrictlySid) January 1, 2019

Khan said he hoped this year’s event would “send a message of support” to the more than one million European citizens for whom London is home. He has previously expressed his backing for a People’s Vote and has voiced his concerns over the effects of a no-deal Brexit on the capital. Speaking to the Press Association on New Year’s Eve, he said: “Well one of the things which upset many, many Londoners and many people across our country and in Europe is the tone and language used by politicians in Westminster, giving the impression we’re insular, inward looking, not welcoming to Europeans.”