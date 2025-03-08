I'm A Flight Attendant – This Is The Safest Place To Park Your Car In The Airport

via Associated Press

Airport parking demand shifts hugely across the UK, Transport Network reports.

Fewer than 1% of travellers through Heathrow look for a parking spot, but 10% of those passing through Bristol Airport look out for one.

That’s partly because of local transport links, they explain. But no matter where you’ve parked your car while on holiday, you’ll want to know it’s safe.

In a YouTube Short, flight attendant Cierra Mistt shared that the most secure place to park your car may be in the spot you like least.

Where’s safest to park in an airport car park?

“If you want to make sure your vehicle is safe at the airport ― especially on those long trips ― park in either the top floor of the [multi-storey car park], or the very back of economy parking,” Mistt said.

Though those areas are far away from the airport and can seem “unguarded”, Cierra said she recommends them for good reason.

“This is actually the parking where all the employees of the airport, along with crew members that are going to be on trips, park,” she explained.

“Security is constantly monitoring that area to make sure that no one breaks into those cars, and the shuttles are over there more than any other place because they need to make sure that their employees get to work on time.”

Some airports have separate parking arrangements for their staff ― but you can usually look this up ahead of time.

What if I don’t want to go that far?

Airports claim your car will still have lots of protection, like CCTV, number plate recognition, and patrols.

Otherwise, the Met Police suggest following some basic steps will prevent break-ins, at the airport and elsewhere.

These include locking your car, shutting your windows and sunroof, securing your number plates with tamper-resistant screws, and taking out or hiding valuable items inside the vehicle.