Kieran Culkin, Demi Moore and Anna Sawai all picked up awards at the SAG Awards on Sunday night Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

With just one week left of this year’s awards season, the SAG Awards took place on Sunday evening, with a few surprises in the mix.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards recognise performances from both TV and film, with the epic historical drama Shōgun dominating most of the television categories, picking up four awards in total.

Meanwhile, there was no clear frontrunner when it came to the movie awards.

While favourites Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin picked up awards for their supporting performances in Emilia Pérez and A Real Pain, respectively, Timothée Chalamet was awarded Best Actor, which may come as something of a surprise given that this title has gone to Adrien Brody elsewhere in awards season.

And with mere days to go until the Oscars, it was Demi Moore who came away with the Best Actress prize during Sunday’s ceremony. It’s still not a dead cert for Demi at the upcoming Oscars, though, with fellow nominees Mikey Madison and Fernanda Torres having triumphed elsewhere in awards season in the past few weeks.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2025 SAG Awards…

Who won the film awards at the 2025 SAG Awards?

Best Ensemble Performance

Conclave

Best Actress

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Stunt Ensemble Performance

The Fall Guy

Who won the TV awards at the 2025 SAG Awards?

Best Ensemble Performance (Comedy)

Only Murders In The Building

Best Actor (Comedy)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Best Actress (Comedy)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actress (Drama)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Best Actor (Drama)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Best Actor (TV Movie Or Limited Series)

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Best Actress (TV Movie Or Limited Series)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Best Ensemble Performance (Drama)

Shōgun

Best Stunt Ensemble Performance