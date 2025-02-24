Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Nicola Coughlan, Jeremy Strong and Jane Fonda at the 2025 SAG Awards Jordan Strauss/Invision/Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

There are two things that make the annual Screen Actors’ Guild Awards one of the starriest evenings in the entertainment calendar.

First of all, the annual awards bash – as voted for by members of the actors’ union – recognises achievement from both TV and film, meaning twice as many stars are invited compared to the likes of the Baftas or Oscars.

Secondly, as well as the usual acting categories, people can also be recognised for their performances as part of a wider ensemble, meaning the guestlist is packed with even more famous faces.

A quick glance through the photos from the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday night only proves this to be the case – with some of the UK’s biggest names rubbing shoulders with international stars and Hollywood royalty.

Check out all the photos you need to see from the 2025 SAG Awards in the gallery below…