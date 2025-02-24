Entertainment uk celebrity awards season

SAG Awards 2025: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See

The Screen Actors' Guild Awards red carpet was especially star-studded this year.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Nicola Coughlan, Jeremy Strong and Jane Fonda at the 2025 SAG Awards
Jordan Strauss/Invision/Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

There are two things that make the annual Screen Actors’ Guild Awards one of the starriest evenings in the entertainment calendar.

First of all, the annual awards bash – as voted for by members of the actors’ union – recognises achievement from both TV and film, meaning twice as many stars are invited compared to the likes of the Baftas or Oscars.

Secondly, as well as the usual acting categories, people can also be recognised for their performances as part of a wider ensemble, meaning the guestlist is packed with even more famous faces.

A quick glance through the photos from the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday night only proves this to be the case – with some of the UK’s biggest names rubbing shoulders with international stars and Hollywood royalty.

Check out all the photos you need to see from the 2025 SAG Awards in the gallery below…

via Associated Press
Selena Gomez

Winner (Only Murders In The Building), Nominated (Emilia Pérez)

via Associated Press
Cynthia Erivo

Nominated (Wicked)

via Associated Press
Timothée Chalamet

Winner (A Complete Unknown)

via Associated Press
Danielle Deadwyler

Nominated (The Piano Lesson)

via Associated Press
Jane Fonda

Winner (Lifetime Achievement Award)

via Associated Press
Jeremy Strong

Nominated (The Apprentice)

via Associated Press
Jessica Gunning

Winner (Baby Reindeer)

via Associated Press
Anna Sawai

Winner (Shōgun)

via Associated Press
Andrew Scott

Nominated (Ripley)

via Associated Press
Pearl Mackie

Nominated (The Diplomat)

via Associated Press
Nicola Coughlan

Nominated (Bridgerton)

via Associated Press
Ariana Grande

Nominated (Wicked)

via Associated Press
Gillian Anderson

Presenter

via Associated Press
Pamela Anderson

Nominated (The Last Showgirl)

via Associated Press
Richard Gadd

Nominated (Baby Reindeer)

via Associated Press
Jamie Lee Curtis

Nominated (The Last Showgirl)

Luke Newton
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock for SAG

Nominated (Bridgerton)

via Associated Press
Keke Palmer

Presenter

via Associated Press
Michelle Yeoh

Nominated (Wicked)

via Associated Press
Marissa Bode

Nominated (Wicked)

via Associated Press
Keri Russell

Nominated (The Diplomat)

via Associated Press
Elle Fanning

Nominated (A Complete Unknown)

Adjoa Andoh
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nominated (Bridgerton)

via Associated Press
Mikey Madison

Nominated (Anora)

via Associated Press
Kathy Bates

Nominated (The Great Lillian Hall and Matlock)

via Associated Press
Monica Babaro

Nominated (A Complete Unknown)

via Associated Press
Demi Moore

Winner (The Substance)

via Associated Press
Sheryl Lee Ralph

Nominated (Abbott Elementary)

via Associated Press
Kieran Culkin

Winner (A Real Pain)

via Associated Press
Adam Brody

Nominated (Nobody Wants This)

via Associated Press
Daniel Craig

Nominated (Queer)

via Associated Press
Bowen Yang

Nominated (Wicked)

via Associated Press
Tyler James Williams

Nominated (Abbott Elementary)

via Associated Press
Ralph Fiennes

Winner (Conclave)

via Associated Press
Jeremy Allen White

Nominated (The Bear)

via Associated Press
Kristen Bell

Host and Nominated (Nobody Wants This)

via Associated Press
Zoe Saldaña

Winner (Emilia Pérez)

via Associated Press
Millie Bobby Brown

Presenter

via Associated Press
Isabella Rossellini

Winner (Conclave)

via Associated Press
Jeff Goldblum

Nominated (Wicked)

via Associated Press
Colin Farrell

Winner (The Penguin)

via Associated Press
Hiroyuki Sanada

Winner (Shōgun)

via Associated Press
Chris Perfetti

Nominated (Abbott Elementary)

via Associated Press
Drew Starkey

Presenter

via Associated Press
Quinta Brunson

Nominated (Abbott Elementary)

via Associated Press
Kerry Washington

Nominated

via Associated Press
Moeka Hoshi

Winner (Shōgun)

via Associated Press
Janelle James

Nominated (Abbott Elementary)

via Associated Press
Adrien Brody

Nominated (The Brutalist)

via Associated Press
Richard Kind

Winner (Only Murders In The Building)

via Associated Press
Harrison Ford

Nominated (Shrinking)

via Associated Press
Zooey Deschanel

Presenter

via Associated Press
Gary Oldman

Nominated (Slow Horses)

via Associated Press
Noah Centineo
via Associated Press
Kaitlyn Dever
via Associated Press
Hannah Dodd

Nominated (Bridgerton)

via Associated Press
Dylan Mulvaney
via Associated Press
Brooke Shields
via Associated Press
Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Nominated (The Bear)

via Associated Press
Jodie Foster

Nominated (True Detective)

via Associated Press
Jason Segel

Nominated (Shrinking)

via Associated Press
Max Greenfield

Presenter

via Associated Press
Édgar Ramírez
via Associated Press
Leighton Meester
