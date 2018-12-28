Sajid Javid Declares English Channel Migrants Crisis A 'Major Incident'

It came after authorities were called to several incidents which saw 40 migrants including two children , some in dinghies, cross the Channel on Christmas Day.

The home secretary made the move on Friday following an increase in the numbers of refugees reaching Britain by sea over recent days.

Sajid Javid has declared the rising number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel a “major incident”.

Associated Press Migrants seen onboard a boat near to the French port of Calais in the English Channel earlier this week.

Some seven more migrants arrived on Boxing Day, while a further 23 Iranian migrants reached the south coast of England on Thursday.

Two further attempts saw 12 migrants rescued from the Channel on Friday, with some suffering hypothermia.

And in another incident in French waters, nine migrants were rescued and are now in the UK after the engine of the vessel they were travelling in failed.

The Home Office said on Friday evening that Javid had “taken control of the response to the rising number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel in small boats”.

It said there was “concern that it is only a matter of time before people lose their lives”. Javid will now also seek urgent talks with his French counterpart.