Sajid Javid Questions Whether Channel Migrants Are 'Genuine' Asylum Seekers

The home secretary has questioned whether migrants making risky journeys across the English Channel are “genuine” asylum seekers.

A rising number of migrants have been attempting journeys through the world’s busiest shipping lane in small boats in an attempt to get into Britain.

The situation was declared a “major incident” declared last month. Speaking during a visit to Dover, Sajid Javid asked why the migrants had failed to seek sanctuary in the first safe country they had entered.

The home secretary added that UK authorities could begin denying their asylum requests in a bid to deter others from making the dangerous journey.

He told reporters on Wednesday that 539 people had crossed the Channel illegally in 2018, with 80% making the journey in the last three months of the year.

He said in “almost every case” those crossing went on to seek asylum in the UK, adding: “A question has to be asked: if you are a genuine asylum seeker why have you not sought asylum in the first safe country that you arrived in?

“Because France is not a country where anyone would argue it is not safe in anyway whatsoever, and if you are genuine then why not seek asylum in your first safe country?”

Javid, who is viewed as a contender to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, cut short a family holiday in South Africa to take control of the situation in December following mounting criticism over ministers’ response.

On Wednesday, he announced two more Border Force cutters will patrol the English Channel after scores risked the perilous crossing over the Christmas period.